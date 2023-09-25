Biden Admin Shells Out $240,000 To Children’s Hospital For ‘Interactive’ LGBTQ Youth Sex Education Tool

The Biden administration is shelling out roughly $240,000 to a children’s hospital to create and study an “interactive” sex education tool for LGBTQ youth, according to a grant.

Seattle Children’s Hospital, the grant recipient, will create a “fully functional online interactive sexual education tool” to measure the effectiveness of such a tool in tracking sexual activity and providing sex education information to LGBTQ youths. The administration has made pushing gender ideology a top priority, pushing LGBTQ activism, programs, and research, recognizing LGBTQ commemoration days and prioritizing LGBTQ refugees, according to a Family Research Council report. (RELATED: Biden Admin Shells Out $200,000 For LGBTQ ‘Mentoring Program’ Connecting Teens With Adults)

The study will collect data on “partner communication,” “risky sexual behaviors” and “social support,” according to the grant. LGBTQ youth are at high risk of sexually transmitted infections, unwanted pregnancies and unwanted sexual contact, according to the grant.

The hospital has previously come under fire for offering transgender surgical procedures for minors.

Seattle Children’s Hospital pushes medical professionals to offer cross-sex medical treatments such as puberty blockers to youth patients with “gender identity” issues quickly, according to documents reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation. The hospital also promotes expensive fertility preservation methods for children undergoing cross-sex treatments.

The Biden administration released guidance in March 2022 pushing sex-change surgeries for children.

NIH and the Seattle Children’s Hospital did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.