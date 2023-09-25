‘Deeply Embarrassing’: Trudeau Responds After Canadian Parliament Hosts Nazi Veteran

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded on Monday to criticisms that the House of Commons has received for honoring a Ukrainian veteran who reportedly fought in a Nazi battalion during WWII, CTV News reported Monday.

Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old veteran who fought in the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the Nazi SS during the Third Reich, was honored as a “Ukrainian hero” and received a bipartisan standing ovation in Canada’s House Of Commons, with Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joining in the chorus of applause on Friday. Trudeau said it was a “deeply embarrassing” error, but asked Canadians to watch out for “Russian propaganda” during a press gaggle on Monday, as reported by CTV News reporter Judy Trinh. (RELATED: Canadian Opposition Leader Demands Apology After Trudeau Approved Recognition Of Nazi-Linked Ukrainian Soldier)

“Obviously it’s extremely upsetting that this happened… this is something that is deeply embarrassing for the parliament of Canada and by extension to all Canadians,” Trudeau said on Monday, Trinh reported. “Jewish MPs and all members of the Jewish community are commemorating Yom Kippur today.”

First words from @JustinTrudeau on Speaker of the House recognizing a Ukrainian veteran of a Nazi Military Unit in Parliament #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/Rzeu5n4Ehj — Judy Trinh (@judyatrinh) September 25, 2023

“I think it’s going to be really important that all of us push back against Russian propaganda, Russian disinformation,” Trudeau said. “I continue our steadfast and unequivocal support for Ukraine as we did last week with announcing further measures to stand with Ukraine in Russia’s illegal war against it.”

Hunka was invited and hosted in Parliament by Canada’s House Speaker Anthony Rota, who called Hunka a “Ukrainian-Canadian veteran… who fought for Ukrainian independence” and praised his efforts “to support the troops today.” Rota later apologized for inviting Hunka following backlash from the public and the Jewish community.

“We are deeply troubled & disturbed that a Ukrainian veteran of the infamous 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the Nazi SS – which actively participated in the genocide of Jews – was celebrated with a standing ovation in the Canadian Parliament,” the Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs tweeted.

House Leader for the New Democratic Party Peter Julian called on Rota to resign for his “unforgivable error,” Bloomberg reported on Monday. “Regrettably, I must respectfully ask that you step aside,” Julian said.

Trudeau did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

