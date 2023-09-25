Massachusetts DoorDash Driver Followed GPS Directions Into Body Of Water, Police Say

A Massachusetts DoorDash driver followed his GPS navigation system into a wooded area and then into a body of water Friday morning, police say.

The unidentified Dasher was delivering a Dunkin’ order to a residential neighborhood in Middleton, Massachusetts, when they followed their GPS into a swampy area in the woods, MassLive reported Sunday. The driver called police, and cops said the Dasher came off as “panicked” when they arrived on-scene, telling officers their “vehicle was underwater,” according to a Facebook post from the Middleton Police Department. Now, the driver is facing charges.

The driver claimed their GPS took them down a dirt road before plummeting into the body of water. https://t.co/1iQEke4atA — masslivenews (@masslivenews) September 24, 2023



When law enforcement showed up, the car was still running and was “partially submerged.” (RELATED: Driver Stung Over 100 Times After Cloud Of 5,000,000 Angry Bees Falls Off Truck)

Police said the driver “somehow ended up driving into a body of water.”

The DoorDash driver is facing charges from the Middleton Police Department for “negligent operation of a motor vehicle,” according to the Facebook post. The department also put in a Request for Immediate Threat License Suspension through the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles.

Police notified the homeowner of the property where the incident occurred, and that individual arrived on-scene shortly after the officers. The driver was taken to Beverly Hospital for treatment. Fluids from the car did not leak into the body of water, according to MassLive.