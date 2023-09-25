‘Come One, Come All’: GOP Rep Rips ‘Wide Open’ Border, Says Migrants Have Been ‘Coming Across All Day’

Republican Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson lambasted the chaos on America’s southern border on Monday’s episode of “The Ingraham Angle.”

Fox News host Laura Ingraham pointed out that although Jackson represents a district far away from the border, he decided to make a trip to witness the crisis for himself. Ingraham asked Jackson what he believes is the “most important” issue regarding the border crisis that the corporate media has not relayed to the public. (RELATED: ‘The Border Was Secured’: Texas Official Rips Biden Admin For Ordering Agents To Cut Fences)

“I’ve been here numerous times. But I’ll tell you the one thing that stands out. This is the worst I’ve ever seen it. It is come one, come all. This border, Laura, is wide open, wide open. We have thousands of people crossing everyday,” he said.

“They’ll start coming across tonight. They’ve been coming across all day.”

Jackson called the border a “national security crisis” and said people are coming from “Yemen, and Syria, and Iraq, and Afghanistan, and all the places that want to do us harm.” He claimed that some of the illegal migrants are on the “terror watch list.”

“This is a potential public health disaster for us right now,” he said.

He said that border patrol agents told him that, on average, one migrant drowns in the river per day. He also claimed that some of the migrants have “active tuberculosis” and that 70 percent of migrants are “unaccompanied adult males.” He added that some of these males have tattoos on their faces, indicating that they are possibly criminals.

The GOP representative claimed that Americans cannot even visit their local hospitals, because they have been “overwhelmed” by the influx of migrants.

“It’s absolute insanity down here,” Jackson said.

Jackson said that the illegal migrants immediately sign up for welfare when they gain entry into the United States and do not have the authority to work. Jackson warned that Americans will feel the consequences of lax border security once drug cartels start to gain a foothold in the country.

“There are drug traffickers, and sex traffickers, and human traffickers crossing at will back there,” he said. “This is the tip of the iceberg. Just wait and see what happens in this country three, four, five years down the road whenever this matures in our country and the cartel is set up all over the place.”

The number of illegal immigrants crossing the border has risen dramatically since the expiration of the Trump-era Title 42 policy in May. The massive influx of illegal migrants at the border has caused immense stress on border towns and more recently, in blue cities.