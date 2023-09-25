STEPHANIE HOLDEN SMITH: This Senator Is Leading The Charge Against The Biden Pentagon’s Illegal Abortion Policy

Bold leaders aren’t born, they’re molded by fire and Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville has been taking plenty of heat lately. Tuberville has stood up against the Biden administration’s unlawful and unethical attempts to circumvent federal and state abortion laws for 222 days and counting.

Despite corporate media lies and Democrat deflection, Tuberville’s objection to the Pentagon’s illegal use of taxpayer funds to facilitate abortions has remained steadfast. The people of Alabama support his bold stance to hold military appointments and promotions until the Department of Defense stops promoting and providing abortions on the taxpayer’s dime.

The Biden administration policy violates a federal law that designates Defense Department funds cannot not be used for abortions, except in cases of rape, incest or where the life of the mother is threatened. (RELATED: Pentagon Civilian Leaders’ Attacks On Tuberville Are ‘Eroding Their Credibility,’ Experts Say)

In response to the Biden administrations unlawful rule, in March, Tuberville exercised a procedural rule that allows any single senator to place a hold on military general officer nominations; he said he would not lift it until the unlawful abortion policy is rescinded. Tuberville has kept his word.

It’s not the first time officer promotions have been frozen by a senator and it won’t be the last. Despite the negative rhetoric, Senate rules allow for one senator to stand in the way. Tuberville is well within the rights of his office to use the power his position to respond to the lawlessness of the Biden Administration.

Holds have been put into place for much less honorable reasons by both Democrats and Republicans.

Laws aren’t made in the Pentagon.

Laws aren’t made in the White House.

Laws are made in Congress alone.

If those who occupy the Pentagon and the White House want to change the law, they should look their compatriots in Congress rather than their pen or phone.

Washington insiders and Democrats have relentlessly attacked Tuberville for a solid six months over his willingness to stand up for the unborn, vulnerable members of the U.S. military, and those of us he represents. We applaud and encourage his effort to halt the immoral and illegal pro-abortion policies of the Biden administration.

Tuberville recently asserted again on the Senate floor that his hold on unanimous consent will remain in place until the Pentagon’s illegal abortion policy is rescinded. His position hasn’t changed and his resolve hasn’t weakened. That is true leadership.

The people of Alabama are pro-life and have one of the most solid pro-life laws and a constitutional amendment to prove it. We stand solidly behind Alabama Sen. Tuberville and thank him for his boldness and willingness to take the pressure and hold the line on our behalf.

Stephanie Holden Smith is the president and CEO of the Alabama Policy Institute.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

