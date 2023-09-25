‘Protecting And Supporting’: Gavin Newsom Signs Several Bills Pushing Gender Ideology

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed three bills Saturday that push gender ideology in the state, according to a press release.

Newsom signed A.B. 223, which requires courts to keep petitions from minors to change their “gender and sex identifier” confidential, and A.B. 5, which requires the State Department of Education to develop an “LGBTQ cultural competency training” for teachers by July 1, 2025, according to a press release. Newsom also signed S.B. 857, which will require the state to create an “advisory task force” to identify policies that assist LGBTQ students in the state. (RELATED: School Boards Rebel Against California AG’s Gender Ideology Guidance)

“California is proud to have some of the most robust laws in the nation when it comes to protecting and supporting our LGBTQ+ community, and we’re committed to the ongoing work to create safer, more inclusive spaces for all Californians,” Newsom said in the press release.

Under A.B. 5, the training would include topics such as “identifying LGBTQ youth” who might lack “acceptance at home,” “the importance of school staff who have received antibias or other training aimed at supporting LGBTQ+ youth” and policies regarding “bathrooms and locker rooms.” A.B. 857 will require the advisory task force members to report their findings and recommendations to various state officials by January 1, 2026, according to the bill.

“These measures will help protect vulnerable youth, promote acceptance, and create more supportive environments in our schools and communities,” Newsom said in the press release.

Newsom did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

