School Told Parents Transgender Bathroom Policy Wasn’t Their ‘Business’, Lawsuit Alleges

Missouri attorney general Andrew Bailey is suing a school district in the state that allegedly hid a bathroom policy for transgender students from parents, according to a press release.

A member of Wentzville School District’s Board of Education allegedly said it was “not the parents’ business” to know about the bathroom policy. Following these comments, dozens of members of the community filed complaints about the district to the attorney general’s office. (RELATED: ‘Protect Trans Kids’: Two Arrested While Protesting Proposed School Policy To Keep Boys Out Of Girls’ Bathrooms)

“Parents have the right to know who is in the bathroom with their children. Members of the Wentzville School Board knowingly and purposefully denied parents that right when they shrouded the transgender student bathroom usage policy in secrecy, directly violating the Open Meetings Law,” Bailey said. “My office is sending the message that Missourians do not co-parent with the government. We will enforce Missouri’s open meetings statute to protect parental rights.”

In sworn affidavits filed Monday, whistleblowers said the policy was discussed in a closed door meeting despite their protests it should be discussed in a public meeting.

BREAKING: Gender Spectrum, one of the most influential trans orgs that provided “thousands of schools and school districts” with training and materials on how to secretly transition students announced today that it is “ceasing all direct service programming.” pic.twitter.com/prMxUA1b59 — Christina Buttons (@buttonslives) September 25, 2023

“Board members continued to discuss the transgender student bathroom use policy. The conversation continued for at least 10-15 minutes and went beyond consulting with our attorney. The conversation included board members expressing their general policy positions on the issue, the role of government in the lives of students, and how the Board could not have this discussion in front of parents or the community,” one of the affidavits read.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued Platte County school district in Missouri in August after administrators allegedly did not allow a male high school student to use the women’s restroom. The student was given warnings when he used the girl’s restroom in the 2021-2022 school year and later suffered suspensions when he insisted on using it, per the lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges the student suffered anxiety and depression due to the policy.