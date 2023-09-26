Former California Sheriff’s Deputy Allegedly Tied To Cartel After Being Found With Thousands Of Fentanyl Pills

A former sheriff’s deputy in California is alleged to have ties to a drug cartel after he was found with 520,000 fentanyl pills, according to USA Today.

Riverside County District Attorney’s Office charged Jorge Oceguera-Rocha with possession of narcotics for sale, transportation with the intent to distribute narcotics, and the enhancement of possession of a firearm while in commission of those felonies, according to the attorney’s office. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department filed a request to increase his bail to $5 million soon after his arrest, saying he’s a flight risk because of the possible connection to a Mexican drug organization. (RELATED: Feds Apprehended 151 Illegal Migrants On Terror Watchlist In Less Than A Year)

A judge subsequently granted the request at the time, but added that it will be reviewed during a court hearing at a future date, according to USA Today.

“The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office condemns any form of illegal activity and remains resolute in its commitment to deterring and preventing such behavior. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office will employ all necessary measures to ensure the highest standards of integrity and professionalism among its personnel,” the sheriff’s department said in a recent statement.

”Correctional Deputy Oceguera-Rocha was hired by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office in April of 2019 and was assigned to the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility. He has since resigned in lieu of termination,” the department added.

The sheriff’s department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

