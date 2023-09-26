California K-12 Superintendent Who Backed Hiding Kids’ Gender Transitions Enters Race For Governor

California’s K-12 superintendent, who advocated in favor of hiding gender transitions at schools, has announced a run for governor, according to his Twitter account.

California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced his run for governor in a tweet alongside a video detailing his policy agenda, which includes raising wages and addressing education, homelessness and climate change. Thurmond spoke at a Chino Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) board meeting in July against a policy that would inform parents if their child wanted to change their gender. (RELATED: ‘What The Hell Is Going On?’: California Parents, School Board Members Slam Dems’ Targeting Of Parental Rights)

“I’m running for Governor to be a voice for those who need one — because California may be working for millionaires and billionaires but for the rest of California — we need real change,” Thurmond tweeted.

I didn’t come from money, power, or influence. I’m running for Governor to be a voice for those who need one — because California may be working for millionaires and billionaires but for the rest of California — we need real change. Join us: https://t.co/lNHuSoTzZO pic.twitter.com/sbsEtt0DzZ — Tony Thurmond (@TonyThurmond) September 26, 2023

Thurmond argued at the July meeting that the proposed policy would put “our students at risk” and said that informing parents that their child wants to identify as a different gender might “fall outside of the laws that respect privacy.” He was later asked to leave the meeting and escorted from the room.

Thurmond began his career as superintendent in 2019, according to the state Department of Education website. He previously served on the Richmond City Council, the West Contra Costa Unified School Board and in the California State Assembly.

Newsom will be termed out of office in 2027.

Thurmond and Newsom did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

