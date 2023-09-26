Colin Kaepernick Begs NFL Team To Let Him Join Practice Squad

Colin Kaepernick, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and prominent Black Lives Matter activist, begged the New York Jets to join their practice squad in a two page letter released by his friend, Grammy Award-winning rapper J. Cole.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole World (@realcoleworld)

Kaepernick noted the Jets’ loss of Aaron Rodgers and their lack of depth behind current starting quarterback Zach Wilson. “I’m writing, of course, in response to the unfortunate loss of Aaron Rodgers,” the Nike brand ambassador wrote.

However, rather than asking Jets’ General Manager Joe Douglas for a spot on his 53-man roster, Kaepernick is instead seeking to earn a spot on the team’s practice squad.

“I would be honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity to come in and lead the practice squad,” he wrote. “I would do this with the sole mission of getting your defense ready each week.”

Kaepernick’s proposal was clearly well thought out, as he notes his own athleticism and mobility could help prepare the Jets’ defense for upcoming matchups with other mobile quarterbacks.

He says he would help the defense prepare by “getting a truer read on the more mobile/athletic/versatile quarterbacks it will face when in weeks 4, 5 and 6 (Mahomes, Wilson and Hurts).”

Though the request is not an entirely selfless endeavor, as the former NFC Champion notes that “this would also allow you guys as an organization to see where I’m at football-wise.” (RELATED: Kaepernick’s Support Of Black Lives Matter Began After Dating Activist DJ)

Kaepernick claims he has never officially retired and still maintains a strict workout schedule. “Unlike many of the veteran QBs that have been named in the media, I’ve never retired or stopped training. My training schedule has remained the same for 6 years; Monday through Friday, 5am-8am training on the field and in the weight room.”

Kaepernick listed a series of references he said will “vouch for my character, work ethic and ability.” The list includes his former 49ers coaches Jim Harbaugh and Chip Kelly, Harbaugh’s brother and Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh, and Raiders Owner Mark Davis.

The Jets had previously said they weren’t interested in bringing Kaepernick in following Rodgers’ injury, CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported. The team announced the signing of veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian on Tuesday, per Anderson.