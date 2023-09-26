‘My Wife Knows’: Internet Personality Tries To Hide Mistress As He’s Arrested During Livestream

Crypto influencer Ben Armstrong was arrested Monday after a confrontation with his former business partner which was livestreamed.

Footage of Armstrong’s arrest was shared online because he thought it would be a good idea to take a livestream video of the entire thing. Toward the end of one clip shared on Twitter and YouTube, one of the officers asks who the person is inside his car. The officer has to ask several times, and you can clearly see that Armstrong is avoiding answering the question.

“Cassie is in my car. Cassie is in my car … my wife knows that we’re here by the way. She knows we came to do this. My wife is aware,” Armstrong tells both the police and whoever watched the livestream. “Cassie is a girl I had an affair with. She’s involved in the situation with me and this guy here. My wife knows.”

This is crypto now. Bitboy is dead, Ben Armstrong has been arrested. The girl he cheated on his wife with is in his car and he tried to hide it from his live stream. Wtf is happening 💀 pic.twitter.com/7BuHiJZcDS — Joshua Jake (@itzjoshuajake) September 26, 2023

Armstrong was arrested Monday for loitering/prowling and for “simple assault by placing another in fear,” according to CoinDesk. He was allegedly carrying a gun in the backseat of his vehicle and spent eight hours in jail before being released. (RELATED: We Thought We’d Heard Insane Debt Stories, But Nothing Tops This)

In the video, he goes on to accuse his former business partner, presumably from his media company, BitBoy Crypto, of stealing from him, amongst other things. Armstrong’s crypto plummeted in value after he was arrested on the livestream, according to CryptoPotato. But honestly, are we really taking any of this situation seriously? It’s just so ridiculous.