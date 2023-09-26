By now, we’ve all seen the ABC/Washington Post showing Donald Trump up 10 points over Joe Biden in a 2024 re-match. Many took the poll with a grain of salt, but few stopped to think what it would mean for the country if Trump won by such a large margin. What kind of mandate will Donald Trump have if he takes back the White House in a landslide victory?
Dems Aren’t Ready For What A Trump Landslide Would Mean For America
ANALYSIS
Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images
Gage Klipper Contributor
Font Size: