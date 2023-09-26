Voters Overwhelmingly Side With The GOP On The Economy: POLL

Republicans hold a commanding lead among voters’ views toward which party handles the economy better as President Joe Biden continues to pitch his economic policy to the American people, according to a new NBC News poll.

Republicans lead Democrats 49% to 28% among registered voters surveyed on the economy, which is the largest lead in NBC polling since 1991, according to NBC News. Biden has sought to sell his economic policy, dubbed “Bidenomics,” to Americans, which consists of high-spending stimulus programs and green energy subsidies. (RELATED: Did Bidenomics Kill The American Dream? Homes And Cars Are Becoming Increasingly Unaffordable For The Middle Class)

Inflation has seen a massive spike under the Biden administration, reaching 9.1% in June 2022 and slowly decelerating to 3.0% in June before spiking again to 3.7% in August. The Federal Reserve has raised rates 11 times since March 2022 in an attempt to tame inflation.

Some experts have pinned the high inflation on the increase in stimulus under the Biden administration. The president signed both the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act, which approved $1.9 trillion and $750 billion in new spending, respectively.

REPORTER: “37% approve [of Biden’s handling of the economy].” KJP: “Polls are polls. They’re going to be all over the place! They don’t tell the whole story, actually, and that is just the way a poll is!” pic.twitter.com/kni98geI1K — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 25, 2023

For dealing with border security, 50% of voters believe that Republicans would do a better job as opposed to 20% for Democrats, according to the poll. Republicans also led on the issue of crime, with 46% of voters believing the GOP would do a better job compared to 20% for Democrats.

Voters preferred Democrats on the issues of healthcare and abortion, having a 23% and 18% lead, respectively.

The NBC News poll was conducted between Sept. 15-19 in a survey of 1,000 registered voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1%.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request to comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

