‘I Will NOT Support This’: House Republicans Come Out Against Bipartisan Senate Funding Deal

Numerous House Republicans came out against the Senate’s bipartisan temporary funding deal unveiled on Tuesday with a possible government shutdown just days away.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the continuing resolution deal in a floor speech, which would fund the government through Nov. 17, provide $4.5 billion in aid to Ukraine and other provisions. Reps. Matt Rosendale of Montana, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Eli Crane of Arizona, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Cory Mills of Florida, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, Andy Ogles of Tennessee and Ralph Norman of South Carolina are among the House Republicans who currently oppose the CR. (RELATED: Senate Reaches Bipartisan Funding Agreement Seeking To Avoid Government Shutdown)

“Not only does a CR continue Nancy Pelosi’s budget and Joe Biden’s policies but it continues to send funds to Ukraine while our country is being attacked by an invasion at our southern border!,” Rosendale wrote in a tweet. “I will NOT support this! #NoCR”

Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona reposted Rosendale’s tweet, with the caption, “[100%] #NoCR.” Biggs reposted another tweet of Rosendale’s where he condemned the Senate proposal for providing more aid to Ukraine.

Greene, who has been outspoken about opposing funding to Ukraine, reacted to the deal in a tweet with, “AMERICA LAST. I’m a NO!”

A spokesperson for Gaetz told the Daily Caller News Foundation the congressman is against the Senate’s CR, and pointed toward his floor speech this evening.

“One thing I agree with my Democrat colleagues on is that for the last eight months, the House of Representatives has been poorly led,” Gaetz wrote in a tweet. “We own that, and we have to do something about it. My Democrat colleagues will have an opportunity to do something about that too, and we will see if they bail out our failed Speaker…”

“I will vote NO on the Senate’s proposal,” Mills wrote in a Tweet.

“Complete insanity,” Luna wrote in a tweet. “Not one more dollar should go to this country. We are 33 TRILLION IN DEBT! #NOCR.”

Ogles reposted Luna’s sentiment, followed by a tweet of an interview with Steve Bannon captioned, “I’ll continue to fight like hell to keep my word to the American People. #NoCR.”

“Rep. Norman is staunchly opposed to the terms of the CR announced by Sen. Schumer earlier this evening,” Austin Livingston, communications director for the congressman, told the DCNF. “Should that come to the House floor for a vote, he would almost certainly vote no.”

Numerous House Republicans also came out against a CR brokered by members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and Main Street Caucus last week. The deal would extend government funding for another month, include the Secure The Border Act minus e-verify, as well as a near 8% cut to non-defense discretionary spending.

After many conservatives said they won’t support a temporary funding deal, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has planned to move forward with passing the appropriations bills, beginning with defense, agriculture, state-foreign operations and homeland security.

Congress has until 11:59 p.m. EST on Saturday to either pass all 12 appropriations bills or a CR to avoid a government shutdown. Only one appropriations bill, Veterans Affairs funding, has passed the House.

McCarthy, Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

