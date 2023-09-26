Hunter Biden Sues Former Trump Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Over Laptop

Hunter Biden sued former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his businesses Tuesday alleging that the defendants hacked and manipulated data left on his laptop which was found in a repair shop in Delaware.

The first son’s lawsuit alleges that Giuliani and his companies used his username in order to access information on the laptop and share it with other parties. Hunter Biden alleges that the defendants “tampered” with and “altered” some of the data on the laptop.

“Defendants are among those who have been primarily responsible for what has been described as the ‘total annihilation’ of Plaintiff’s digital privacy,” Hunter Biden’s lawsuit alleges. “They also are among those who have been primarily responsible for the ‘total annihilation’ of Plaintiff’s data.”

The first son sued John Mac Isaac, a Delaware repair shop owner, in March alleging the business owner invaded his privacy for disseminating the data on Biden’s laptop. After Hunter Biden’s laptop was left in his repair shop, Mac Isaac eventually provided a copy of the laptop hard drive to Rudy Guiliani, who then gave it to the New York Post ahead of the 2020 election.

The Daily Caller News Foundation, the New York Times and the Washington Post have all verified the Hunter Biden laptop.

Hunter Biden also filed a lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on Sept. 18 alleging that its agents “targeted and sought to embarrass” him when discussing his private tax information, violating his rights as a taxpayer.