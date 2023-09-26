America’s Cities In Crisis: Daily Caller’s ‘Lawless’ To Expose Fallout Of ‘Defund The Police’

In 2022, the Daily Caller’s debut documentary, “Damaged,” exposed the gut-wrenching truth about children victimized by the transgender movement. But the trans social contagion is just one of many crises in American life today. Now, the Daily Caller is undertaking a new venture to expose the failed policies and corrupt ideology of our ruling elites. Our new feature film, “Lawless,” debuts Oct. 26 and will expose the real cost of the “Defund the Police” movement.

There is an epidemic of violence in cities across America. Millions of Americans feel unsafe commuting to work, enjoying public spaces or even just leaving their homes. The most beautiful cities in America have been consumed by brazen crime, mental illness, violence and drug use.

Tent cities, once a hallmark of the third world, are now all too common from New York to San Francisco. Once-thriving commercial districts have collapsed, leaving local communities impoverished and isolated. Subways and buses have transformed into mobile homeless shelters, filled with the stench of human decay. People living in America’s major cities put their lives on the line every time they go outside.

This decline is not fate. It is not inevitable. It is, in fact, a choice — a choice made by progressive leadership across the country since 2020. With the help of our dedicated Patriots subscribers, the Caller will help show America that we do not have to live this way any longer.

“Lawless” will expose the true human cost of turning against law enforcement. We are traveling across the country to discover the terror that has been unleashed upon American cities as a result of the “Defund the Police” movement. We will uncover how the movement became as powerful as it did and give a voice to the forgotten men and women who bear the brunt of the violence in their daily lives. We will reveal the true stories that the corporate media has worked tirelessly to conceal since the “mostly peaceful” riots began in 2020.

More importantly, we will investigate the impending crisis that is yet to unfold. The “Defund” movement is still fairly recent and its effects are just beginning to be seen. But its proponents have entrenched themselves in the system and settled in for the long-haul. They are determined to abolish the police altogether. We will uncover just how much worse things could get as a result of this depraved movement while we strive to empower citizens with the facts and foresight they need to resist the madness.

In 2020, the most radical elements in American society found the opportunity they had long been seeking when Devin Chauvin was recorded with his knee on George Floyd’s neck. The incident was said to represent the worst of America, a truth that had long been obscured — that America’s institutions, including the police, are shot through with racism.

Amidst the chaos of the 2020 election and COVID-19 pandemic, the “Defund the Police” movement was born as millions of well-meaning Americans were bullied into submission by anti-police ideologues. Chant the slogans, wave the flags, take to the street — from corporations, to celebrities to the government and media, every power center in America issued the same commands. Americans accepted — or at least were too afraid to speak out against — the idea that a mysterious, ever-present racism plagued our society and that the system itself must be “reimagined.”

Facing unprecedented hostility and abuse from local officials, police officers around the country are quitting their at a “rate never before seen,” according to the Fraternal Order of Police. While liberal elites can hide in their gated communities guarded by private security, the most vulnerable communities suffer.

If we stay on the current course, younger generations will no longer remember what it was like to live in safe and vibrant communities. Already, too many have adapted to this “new normal,” accepting that chaos is just the price of life in a big city. It doesn’t have to be this way. We can reject this new normal and strive for better. The Daily Caller aims to help America do just that.

