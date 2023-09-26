Yubo, the Live Social Discovery App, Is All About Making New Friends

Yubo, the live social discovery app embraced by Gen Z, is taking friend-to-friend communication to a new level. The app makes it easy for users to find new friends with similar interests.

With over 75 million users in 140 countries, Yubo is a thriving community of young people forming new friendships. Its live social discovery model centers around livestreaming and encourages participation, as opposed to passive observation. It connects people in real time while they’re active on the platform. That’s precisely the kind of immediacy that Generation Z expects from social media.

Teens and young adults enjoy conversing on their smartphones and interacting on video calls. It’s an easy way to communicate with friends and family. A recent report found that 66% of Gen Z respondents have made friends online, and 41% of survey participants reported feeling unnerved or anxious about approaching people in person.

Yubo eases that anxiety for the many young people eager for more connection. Its members are a diverse, global community; they often share similar perspectives and philosophies on life, which fosters friendships with other users all over the map.

“This app is perfect for trying to find people to talk to when you’re bored,” stated one user. “I have met so many amazing people around the world who I can genuinely call friends.”

Another user agreed, stating, “I love the app because I can meet people from all around the world. It has introduced me to many new friends that I can gladly say are people which I trust.”

Paris-Based Yubo Debuted in 2015

Originally named Yellow, the social discovery app was created in 2015 by French engineering students Sacha Lazimi, Jérémie Aouate, and Arthur Platora. It’s a place for young people to belong, hang out, and feel safe. By 2019, approximately 2 billion friendships were forged on the platform and its users exchanged 10 billion messages.

Unlike numerous other social media apps, Yubo doesn’t focus on likes and follows. Instead, it encourages users to make authentic connections with other users who are the same age and share similar interests. It’s available on the Google Play store and the Apple App Store.

“The future of social networks is about social discovery,” stated Lazimi, CEO and co–founder. “We’re trying to avoid becoming a performance-based network.”

When a user wants to connect with someone, they first need to become friends on the app to enjoy a one-on-one chat. The live discovery app focuses on authenticity and welcomes everyone to be their authentic selves since there’s no pressure to perform for likes and shares, like many mainstream social media platforms. It also maintains a strong anti-bullying stance to provide all users with the best possible experience.

Yubo also believes strongly in making its community inclusive. “Since the onset, we’ve believed in being a platform where there is a space for everyone,”Lazimi said. “It’s important that younger generations feel seen, accepted, and have methods of expressing themselves, especially in online and digital environments. This is an important step in ensuring that our entire community feels accepted and included when making new friends on the app, providing our LGBTQIA+ users with a variety of genders so they are able to represent themselves authentically.”

The live social discovery app strives to be a safe and inclusive space for all. It offers 35 genders and 50 pronouns to best represent all of its users — 99% of whom are Gen Z. Since April 2020, approximately 2.8 million users displayed the Pride flag in their bio, and the platform features an average of 1.45 million LGBTQIA+ -centric livestreams annually internationally. They focused on a range of topics, including gender identity and sexuality, and LGBTQIA+ politics.

Alex (he, him, his) has been a member of the social media app since 2019. “It’s where I can be myself, be true about my interests, and share my hopes and dreams with other people in my community. Through [the platform], I’ve met new friends from around the world and connected further with other members of the LGBTQ+ community,” he posted.

Alex is among the many members who appreciate the app’s inclusivity efforts. “Adding more pronouns allows people to be more themselves and allows them to identify themselves by their desired pronouns. Yubo is consistently building an even more inclusive platform to connect, inspire, and share your life with others, and listens to what their LGBTQ+ users want to see within their app,” Alex stated.

Two Straightforward Ways To Connect

The live social discovery app provides two easy ways for users to communicate with friends. They can simply swipe right on the profile picture of someone they want to connect with, or swipe left on the ones they would rather not befriend. If the other user also swipes right they become friends on Yubo. It’s an easy way to expand the variety of people users can connect with every day.

Two users can engage in a one-on-one chat, while the platform’s livestreams allow up to 10 streamers to interact in the same room. Additionally, an unlimited number of users can send live comments. It’s a great way for friends to catch up when they can’t be together at the same location.

Every day the live social discovery app hosts thousands of livestreams, and users can search through them based on a specific interest, country, or language. And safety is a central part of the user experience.

It’s at the forefront of establishing cutting-edge safety tools to mitigate risks across online connections among young people. It introduced real-time audio and video moderation for livestreams, and safety specialists also play an essential part in the moderation process.

Another user stated, “I think it’s a great app all around; the fact that you meet new people here daily is amazing. I’ve met several people [on] this app and [have become] great friends with them in person. Also, when streaming, you have so many options to remove/ban or mute users who are not friendly or rude.”

These are a few of the reasons Gen Z is focused on making friends on the platform that’s committed to delivering a positive customer experience for every user every day.