Democrats and their media allies have consistently used the same talking point to deflect allegations of President Joe Biden’s corruption: there is no “direct evidence,” no “smoking gun,” showing the president benefited from his son’s business dealings in any way. But the latest allegations will be hard for even the most hardcore partisans to ignore.
Liberal Claim That There’s No ‘Direct Evidence’ Of Biden’s Role In Hunter’s Business Deals Just Blew Up In A Big Way
ANALYSIS
(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Gage Klipper Contributor
Font Size: