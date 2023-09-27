‘It Will Get Them Nowhere’: Fox Business Host Warns GOP Candidates To Not Spend Whole Debate Attacking Trump

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow warned Republican presidential candidates attending Wednesday’s debate not to attack former President Donald Trump.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former Republican Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey and Republican Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota will be attending the debate at the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. Former President Donald Trump will not be attending and will instead be speaking in Detroit, Michigan. (RELATED: Dana Perino Says Republicans Attending Debate Need To Do One Thing)

WATCH:



“Trump is way ahead because he is running on issues. Trump is the guy running on issues,” Kudlow, a former Reagan and Trump administration official told Kellyanne Conway. “He’s doing a terrific job. If they attack Trump for two hours tonight, I’m telling you it will get them nowhere.”

Trump holds a 42.2% lead over DeSantis among Republican primary voters in the Real Clear Politics average of polls from Sept. 14 though Sept. 26, drawing 56.6% of the vote, compared to 14.4% for the Florida governor, 5.8% for Haley and 5.1% for Ramaswamy.

Conway pointed to former President Ronald Reagan as an example for the contenders for the Republican nomination for president to follow.

“When he said are you better off than you were four years ago, I watched it yesterday, the debate with Carter, they have it running here in the museum,” Conway said. “I watched it again. His closing statement. It’s evergreen, it’s timeless, but you have to finish your sentences.”

“You just can’t say I’m not Biden, I’m not Trump,” Conway continued. “I don’t know what the Haley plan is, the Pence plan, the Christie plan, the Scott plan. Tell us what you would do specifically.”

