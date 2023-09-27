James Carville Tears Into ‘Overeducated, Cultural’ Liberals For Having ‘Completely F*cked’ Everything Up

Democratic strategist James Carville called the identity left “goofy” and argued “overeducated, cultural, white liberals” ruin everything during a Monday appearance on Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast.

The duo were talking about how former President Donald Trump’s supporters allegedly believe Hollywood elite view them as “deplorables,” a reference to Hillary Clinton’s infamous remarks.

“[E]ven if you don’t completely agree, the other person is not a deplorable,” Maher said. “Some of them are, yes … and some people on the left are deplorable.”

“I find the left to be just annoying,” Carville chimed in. “In the western, far left — is habitually the most stupid, naive people you could imagine. And they come up with these really goofy constructs, and it’s all about feeling good about yourself.”

Maher agreed, arguing liberals care more about feelings rather than free speech. (RELATED: ‘Alarming’: James Carville Says Biden Team Needs To Be Concerned About His Low Poll Numbers)

The pair then went on to discuss President Joe Biden running for reelection, with Maher arguing Biden will lose to Trump and Democrats should nominate someone else. Carville then laid out what he sees as the biggest problem with the Democratic Party.

“The problem is, of the Democratic Party, the percent of Democrats — and we know this over a few general polls … about 10 or 11 percent of Democrats describe themselves as ‘progressive liberal,’ whatever that means. It’s a very — this is survey after survey,” Carville said. “And these people are annoying, silly … but they come to you because you live here, you work in entertainment … the identity left is all around you. You know, most people don’t even know what they’re talking about. But by the way, the number of MAGA people is 65 percent or so. We pay a greater price for 10 percent of our party than they pay for 65 percent of that party.”

“The identity, identity left are silly. They’re not evil, they’re just goofy. The original word ‘woke’ — and I did some research on this — the first time that people think it came up was a black jazz musician who was born around Shreveport, died in a jail in Houston. And the word was to denote that black people need to be ‘woke’ in their interactions with police, which seemed like a good idea,” Carville said. “And then what happened was overeducated, cultural, white people got a hold to the word and as they do everything else, they completely fucked it up and pissed everybody in the country off.”

“Now, now you’re speaking my language,” Maher said, saying young “woke” liberals are “bringing back communism.”

“It’s not that I’m old, it’s that your ideas are stupid,” he continued, arguing liberals don’t take a hard stance on shoplifting and crime and want to defund the police.