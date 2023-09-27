School’s Professional Training Video Compares White People To Mosquitos That May Carry ‘Threatening Diseases’: REPORT

School staff in New Prague, Minnesota, were shown a training video warning against micro-aggressions that compared white people to mosquitos, according to Alpha News.

A school superintendent reportedly told the outlet a different “version of the video” was shown to staff, and the videos were meant to, “proactively address the needs of our increasingly diverse community.” (RELATED: ‘Taking Down A Landscape Business Owner’: GOP Rep Sounds The Alarm On Viral IRS Training Video)

“The New Prague Area Schools is dedicated to creating a culture where all students have an equal and inclusive opportunity to thrive academically, socially and emotionally,” Superintendent Andrew Vollmuth said, according to Alpha News. “As a school system, we will honor the uniqueness of each individual and embrace diverse backgrounds, values and viewpoints that will build an empowered school community while acknowledging our differences as strengths.”

The original video claims saying things like “where are you really from?” “your English is so good” and “when are you going to have a baby?” are micro-aggressions that can be compared to a mosquito bite. However, it is unclear which version of the video was reportedly shown to the New Prague Area Schools’ Staff.

Staff at @isd721 reportedly had a professional development training which included this bizarre and racist video comparing white people to mosquitoes. Source: https://t.co/uXE7kiSM1O pic.twitter.com/aNjF6d4phO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 27, 2023

“And getting bit by mosquitos every day, multiple times a day is annoying, and makes you want to go ballistic on those mosquitos, which seems like a huge overreaction to people who only get bit every once in awhile,” the narrator says over cartoon footage of a person shooting at the mosquitos.

“Of course, beyond being just being annoying, some mosquitos carry truly threatening diseases that can mess up your life for years,” the narrator says, showing a school counselor, a mosquito, telling a student to “try a less challenging major” than astrophysics.

Vollmuth did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.