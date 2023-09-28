Ahead Of Gov’t Shutdown, Biden DHS Hands Millions To NGOs Moving Illegal Migrants Into The US Interior

Ahead of an expected government shutdown on Sunday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will deliver $12.2 million in taxpayer funds to non-governmental organizations (NGO) transporting illegal migrants into the U.S.

Through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), DHS will grant $12.2 million in awards to 35 NGOs providing “temporary shelter” to illegal migrants coming over the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a press release on Wednesday. Many of these NGOs facilitate the transport of thousands of migrants into the interior of the U.S., as far north as states bordering Canada, according to an investigation from the Heritage Oversight Project. (RELATED: Number Of Migrant Encounters At Southern Border On Pace To Surpass Previous Record Year)

HAPPENING NOW in Eagle Pass, TX- A group of migrants is trying to cross into the U.S., but National Guard soldiers are telling them they can’t because it’s illegal Just hours before, a group of about 100 crossed here and got apprehended/processed by Border Patrol @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/x4KPVBVotK — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) September 28, 2023

“Grants have provided critical support to communities receiving migrants and the need for this support is ongoing,” said DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas, according to the press release. “With this announcement, DHS has completed allocating all available FY23 SSP funding authorized by Congress.

“We urge lawmakers to act on DHS’s request for an additional $600 million for [the Shelter and Services Program] in the FY23 budget supplemental to continue supporting border and interior communities receiving migrants,” Mayorkas said.

A number of the communities Mayorkas refers to are transporting illegal aliens into nearly every state in the country; the bulk of migrants, however, ended up in Republican congressional districts according to the Oversight Project’s investigation. In one phase of the investigation, 22,000 unique mobile devices initially detected in NGO migrant facilities were tracked during January 2022; the devices were later traced to 431 of the total 435 congressional districts in the U.S.

Of the districts with the highest density of tracked devices, 71% were Republican, according to the Oversight Project. Texas had the highest number of detected devices, followed by Oklahoma.

The DHS is granting the $12 million award to these NGOs despite a looming government shutdown on Sunday, unless the House and Senate can reach a consensus on a spending bill. Funding for all discretionary federal programs will stop and thousands of government workers will be furloughed if a shutdown occurs.

Migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border are on pace to beat the previous record of more than 2.3 million that crossed in fiscal year 2022. Roughly 181,000 migrants were apprehended by Border Patrol at the southern border in August alone.

DHS did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.