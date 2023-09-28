Biden Admin Pumps Hundreds Of Millions Into Buses Prone To Catching Fire

The Biden administration is poised to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to subsidize the purchase of electric school buses despite the tendency of e-buses to catch fire.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has made an additional $500 million available to help rebate recipients to transform their school bus fleets from diesel to electric, a round of funding that builds upon an earlier $1 billion made available via the program, the EPA announced Thursday. Several electric buses have caught fire across the country in recent months, a trend mostly attributable to malfunctions in their lithium-ion batteries, according to the Institute for Energy Research.

“Thanks to President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, more students, teachers, and staff are breathing easier this school year as brand-new clean school buses are hitting the road in communities across America,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said. “We’ve seen incredible demand for this program from school districts that want to benefit from the transition to cleaner school buses, leading to cost savings for districts, better air quality and less pollution.” (RELATED: E-Buses Bought From Now-Bankrupt Manufacturer By Blue Enclave Are Now All Out Of Commission)

Gingrich: Americans Can’t Afford Gas and Biden’s Answer Is the Electric Bus pic.twitter.com/skgyM87FTt — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 10, 2022

Electric buses have burst into flames due to battery malfunctions in Wichita, Kansas, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, San Jose, California, and Hamden, Connecticut, since July 2022, according to local reports. The Hamden e-bus fire resulted in a decision to pull the city’s entire e-bus fleet off the roads after it had received praise from Democratic Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and Sen. Chris Murphy.

Electric school buses cost about $400,000, while diesel school buses cost about $200,000, according to Electrek.

“EPA is working closely with the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation (JOET) to provide school districts with support as they plan for and implement adding electric school buses to their fleet,” an EPA spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Clean School Bus Program applicants and participants can receive technical assistance from JOET through one-on-one meetings, public webinars, and coordination on resource materials; information on battery safety and training for first responders is a topic area JOET can offer technical assistance on.”

The White House did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

