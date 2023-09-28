EXCLUSIVE: Anti-Woke Caucus Notches Wins In Gov’t Spending Bills

Government spending bills will include a handful of amendments sponsored by members of the House’s Anti-Woke Caucus aimed at stripping funding for left-wing programs after markups, the latest of which happened Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The appropriations bills — which now include Anti-Woke Caucus provisions like overturning COVID-19 vaccine and workplace mandates and reinforcing local bans on “sanctuary” policies — will likely undergo major changes as they reconcile with the Democrat-led Senate. But Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, who leads the group of 26 Republican lawmakers, called the amendments indicative of their success.

“Thanks to the members of the Anti-Woke Caucus for stepping up to do exactly what we said we’d do: Use the appropriations process to eliminate far-left federal programs,” Banks said in an exclusive statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: GOP Rep Rips Republicans For Voting To Fund ‘Censorship’ Agency)

One provision in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spending bill, backed by Republican Reps. Claudia Tenney of New York, Mary Miller of Illinois, Troy Nehls and Brian Babin of Texas and Doug LaMalfa of California would slash DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ salary to $1.

Texas Rep. August Pfluger sought to overturn the Biden administration’s floated “remain in Texas” policy that forces illegal immigrants to stay near the overrun southwest border. The administration is reportedly considering such a rule in response to the mass overflow of migrants to major cities across the U.S., including blue “sanctuary cities” like New York City.

Other amendments take aim at DHS climate programs and DHS mask mandates.

For the Department of Defense, Anti-Woke caucus members would ban COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates for members of the armed forces and civilian employees.

One amendment would prohibit any funds provided in the Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration and related agencies funding bill from going to support the World Health Organization. Republican Rep. Harriet Hageman of Wyoming introduced that amendment. Miller blocked the “USDA Equity Commission” recommendations and the USDA’s “Climate Hubs” program.

The base versions of each include a raft of “anti-Woke” amendments that, if passed into law, would prohibit funding for Critical Race Theory in federal training materials, mis- or dis-information research and military gender transition services, and slash millions devoted to climate change programs.

President Joe Biden has pledged to veto the House-passed DOD, DHS and Agriculture spending bills should they reach his desk in their current form.

