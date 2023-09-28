How To Build A Trading Platform That Will Cover Users’ Needs?

The options you have when looking for a Forex broker accepting U.S. traders are not limited. You can find various platforms ready to offer you some cool forex trading features that will improve your experience. But perhaps you are not pleased with the current state of the U.S. forex trading options and you’re thinking of creating one yourself.

Creating your own trading platform can be a wonderful business idea, but it’s not that easy to end up with a product that the public likes. So, how can you create a platform that will cover the needs of all users? Here’s everything you need to know.

Make Sure the Dashboard Is User-Friendly

The dashboard is the thing your users will see when they open the trading platform. Ideally, this should be eye-catching, user-friendly, and easy to use. The dashboard will feature all the instruments that your clients can use during their trading activities.

There are many things that should appear on the dashboard, but the main things you should not forget about include owned stocks, account balances, real-time charts, held stock prices, and market analysis reports.

Moreover, you should not clutter the dashboard with too many options, but it’s essential for users to be able to find all the features they want more quickly. You can find other ways to include secondary features.

The Payments Should Be Secured

No user wants to endanger their funds. Since people will have to make payments using the trading platform, it’s your responsibility as the creator to add secured payment methods to the software.

That being said, you should integrate safe payments that protect the details and money of the traders. For example, Stripe is one of these options.

Consider Legalities

Now, in order for your trading platform to be safe and trustworthy, it must also comply with the law. This shouldn’t come as a surprise if you are experienced in the brokerage market. But if you are just getting started with this, you need to know what to pay attention to on the legal side of things.

First things first, you need to make sure the platform is regulated. In the U.S., it’s the Securities and Exchange Commission that is taking care of such businesses. Aside from this, you will also want to make sure that your trading platform is licensed. You need to obtain a license to operate in all the countries you want the platform to be available in.

On top of not getting in trouble with the law, this aspect will also make your trading platform a more attractive option for potential clients.

Make Sure the Trading Aspect Is Functional

Another thing you must consider is the trading functionality. People are using the program in order to trade currencies or stocks, so it is essential to make the platform as functional as possible.

You can do this in a few ways. For instance, you should make sure the app is updated in real time and that it provides users with graphics that contain trade information. It would also be useful to give clients information and elements that will aid them when they need to make trading decisions.

Ensure That Your Clients Feel Safe

All your visitors must feel safe when they are using your platform. In order to make this possible, you should be able to provide your users with the necessary financial information and confidentiality.

When the user registers on the trading platform, they should have peace of mind that all the data is safe and will remain private.

Make It Optimized for Mobile Use

Let’s be honest, nobody would want to stay glued to their computer to be able to do something nowadays. With smartphones being so widespread, people prefer to trade on the go. A mobile-optimized platform would give them the opportunity to trade while traveling or while they are on their work break.

To develop an effective mobile-optimized trading platform, you must find a signal provider and ensure the app runs smoothly on mobile.

The Bottom Line

Building a good trading platform that meets the needs of the users is a great way to attract more customers and also build a loyal fan base. It takes time to develop a website that looks good and offers high-quality services, but it’s not impossible. Make sure you consider the tips and tricks listed here and you will be able to come up with a top and useful platform.