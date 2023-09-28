Indiana University – Indianapolis Announces Automatic Admission For Students Who Attain 3.0 GPA

Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) has launched a new initiative that will automatically admit local students with a 3.0 GPA or higher.

In a news release on Wednesday, the university — which is changing its name to IU – Indianapolis in 2024 — announced that students from Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) can submit a form to receive automatic admission for Fall 2024 if the meet the GPA threshold. According to the news release, the goal of the seamless admissions initiative is to persuade students to pursue higher education. (RELATED: Harvard Newspaper Editors Claim New College Application Hurts Those From ‘Marginalized Backgrounds’)

“By eliminating deadlines, application fees or the need for a transcript, we hope this new initiative will give more students the chance to go to school right here in Indianapolis,” IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson said.

This fall, students with a 3.0 GPA and higher will receive a postcard and an email with information stating they are eligible for admission. The IPS has also partnered with with Indiana University through programs including tutoring, mentoring and college and career readiness.

After the Supreme Court’s affirmative action ban, multiple universities have moved to change their admissions processes. Johns Hopkins changed the questions in its application essays from reading- and education-based questions to focus instead on identity in order to work around race-based admissions.

Harvard University also changed its admission application from one optional open-ended essay and two short essays to five required short essays.