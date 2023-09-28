Police Arrest Convicted Sex Offender Suspected Of Murdering Young Woman CEO

Police on Wednesday arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of 26-year-old tech entrepreneur, Pava LaPere, authorities announced at a press conference.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Albert Maresca Jr. confirmed police arrested Jason Billingsley, 32, at a train station in Bowie, Maryland, according to News11. Officers detained Billingsley at roughly 11 p.m., Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley announced at a Thursday press conference.

It is with profound sadness and shock that EcoMap announces the passing of our CEO, Pava LaPere. We’ll honor her legacy; please keep her family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/W8PKWOCKt3 — EcoMap Technologies | The Ecosystem Company (@EcoMapTech) September 26, 2023

LaPere, 26, was found dead at her apartment Monday with blunt-force injuries, police said. Billingsley was subsequently identified as a suspect in the case, law enforcement announced. Worley also said Billinglsey was wanted in connection to an attempted murder, arson and rape that occurred Sept. 19. Billingsley’s mother had allegedly been urging him to turn himself in.

“We do know there was no forced entry in the apartment building as this was a secured building,” Worley said at the press conference. “We don’t know if there are any connections previously to Ms. LaPere or Mr. Billingsley. This is what we will continue to investigate as well as the incident on Edmondson Avenue.”

LaPere, CEO and founder of the software startup EcoMap Technologies, was named on Forbes’ 30 under 30 List in the Social Impact Category in 2022. (RELATED: Convicted Sex Offender Released Early From Prison Suspected Of Murdering Young Woman CEO)

Her company released a statement regarding her death Sept. 26. “The circumstances surrounding Pava’s death are deeply distressing, and our deepest condolences are with her family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly devastating time,” the company wrote.

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates said Billingsley is a “repeat violent offender,” according to NBC News. Billingsley was previously released from prison due to a “systemic failure,” according to News11, after being convicted of a sex offense in 2015.

Police have not yet released extensive details regarding LaPere’s death. She was initially reported missing and found dead not long after. The Daily Caller reached out to the offices of U.S. Marshal Albert Maresca Jr. but was unable to get in touch for comment by the time of publication.