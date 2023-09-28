‘Swastikas, Threats And Nooses’: Biden Regulator Sues Elon Musk’s Tesla Over ‘Racial Abuse’ Allegations

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) sued billionaire Elon Musk’s electric car company Tesla over alleged racism, according to a lawsuit announced by the federal agency on Thursday.

Black staff allegedly experienced numerous instances of racist abuse and derogatory slurs at Tesla’s manufacturing facilities in Fremont, California spanning from at least 2015 until 2023, according to the EEOC press release. The company allegedly allowed this racism to occur and unlawfully sought revenge against those who pushed back against it. (RELATED: ‘Mafia Tactics’: GOP Rep Grills Merrick Garland For DOJ Choosing To Investigate Elon Musk, But Not Mark Zuckerberg)

“Black employees at Tesla’s Fremont, California manufacturing facilities have routinely endured racial abuse, pervasive stereotyping, and hostility as well as epithets such as variations of the N-word, ‘monkey,’ ‘boy,’ and ‘black b*tch,'” according to the EEOC. “Slurs were used casually and openly in high-traffic areas and at worker hubs. Black employees regularly encountered graffiti, including variations of the N-word, swastikas, threats, and nooses, on desks and other equipment, in bathroom stalls, within elevators, and even on new vehicles rolling off the production line.”

Workers who took a stand against the racism allegedly were fired, transferred, or experienced other negative employment consequences, according to the press release. President Joe Biden-appointed EEOC Chair Charlotte A. Burrows filed a commissioner charge that led to the agency’s investigation.

“Every employee deserves to have their civil rights respected, and no worker should endure the kind of shameful racial bigotry our investigation revealed,” Burrows stated. “Today’s lawsuit makes clear that no company is above the law, and the EEOC will vigorously enforce federal civil rights protections to help ensure American workplaces are free from unlawful harassment and retaliation.”

Personnel who were not black, such as managers, supervisors, line leads and other workers engaged in inappropriate racism, according to the complaint. Many non-black employees frequently uttered the N-word.

Musk has faced numerous investigations from the Biden administration since he acquired social media platform Twitter — now X — in October, and exposed the censorship of conservatives by his predecessors.

Tesla and the White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.