The mushroom supplement market is booming as more people take note of the wellness benefits linked to certain mushroom species. Although many mushroom species, like amanita muscaria, have been around for hundreds of years, many people are only now discovering the fungi.

Amanita muscaria extract is now incorporated into different supplements; one of the most popular being amanita gummies. Designed to reap the benefits of amanita muscaria deliciously and conveniently, amanita gummies are a growing trend in the wellness industry.

Typically, users describe amanita gummies as promoting a deep sense of relaxation, enhanced awareness, euphoria, and a sense of mindfulness. However, effects can vary from brand to brand depending on dosage, additional ingredients, manufacturing processes, and other factors.

To ensure the utmost from your experience, buying the best amanita muscaria gummies on the market is important. But before we explore our top amanita gummy choices, let’s dive into what to expect from these tasty wellness supplements.

What are Amanita Muscaria Gummies?

Defined as a magic mushroom, many confuse amanita muscaria with other psychedelic mushrooms that contain psilocybin. However, amanita muscaria is different in that it doesn’t contain psilocybin. Instead, the primary psychedelic ingredient is muscimol.

This is important because while psilocybin is illegal, muscimol is not classified as a controlled substance, and, thus, amanita muscaria is widely considered a legal version of a psychedelic mushroom.

The effects of psilocybin and muscimol are vastly different since each substance works on different parts of the brain. Generally, while a psilocybin trip tends to be intense and overwhelming, amanita muscaria produces a much milder and more controlled high.

Muscimol interacts with GABA receptors in the brain to bring about feelings of calm and relaxation. It can also enhance spirituality and mindfulness. Although amanita muscaria can cause hallucinations, this usually only occurs when used in high doses. Amanita supplements, such as amanita gummies, generally don’t contain enough muscimol to produce a full-blown trip.

Well-crafted amanita gummies are designed to provide users with a safe and effective way to experience the gentler side of amanita muscaria. Gummies are pre-dosed, easy to use, and delicious, making the amanita experience fun and convenient.

To get the most out of your amanita experience in terms of quality, effectiveness, purity, and safety, only the best amanita gummies will suffice. Below, we have picked our five top choices of amanita gummies.

The Best Amanita Gummies: Our Top Five Choices

In putting together this list of the best amanita gummies, we used four main criteria:

Brand reputation: Does the company have good standing among customers? What is the public perception of the brand?

Dosage: The total amanita extract per gummy (potency)

Flavor: the overall taste of the gummies

Value for money: How well priced are the gummies based on potency-to-count ratio and other factors?

We also considered transparency, customer reviews, and whether free shipping is available (and at what minimum spend).

After thoroughly evaluating different brands, here are our top picks for the best amanita gummies.

VidaCap Amanita Gummies

There is arguably no brand that surpasses Vidacap in the mushroom supplement category when it comes to brand reputation. Vidacap specializes in mushroom products, focusing all their time and resources on crafting the best mushroom supplements in the market.

Compared to many other brands, their limited range of products is refreshing because it shows their expertise is focused more precisely rather than being spread thinly.

Although their core focus is adaptogenic mushrooms, they have recently expanded to include amanita gummies, which boast the same high-quality loyal customers have come to admire. VidaCap describes the primary effects of these gummies as ‘Calm”, “mindfulness,” and “balance.”

There are eight amanita gummies per jar, and each gummy contains 500mg of amanita extract. They come in a delicious berry-mango flavor that is incredibly refreshing and provides an awesome burst of zest. Lab results are available for these gummies so you can check their purity and potency. These are undoubtedly the best amanita gummies around.

The total cost for a jar of eight gummies is $34.99. However, there is a subscription option that will save you 30%. It costs just $24.49 for a jar of eight gummies if you sign up for the delivery service to have gummies delivered regularly.

Of the over 60 customer reviews visible on Vidacap’s website for the amanita gummies, the overall rating is 4.75 stars.

Premium Jane Amanita Muscaria Gummies

Premium Jane is one of the CBD industry’s most trusted and respected brands. Following much success in the cannabinoid space, they’ve recently launched a line of amanita gummies. There’s no doubt that PJ’s same commitment to excellence is demonstrated in crafting these gummies.

Like Vidacap, each gummy contains 500mg of amanita extract, and comes in a tasty berry mango flavor. They’re described as producing feelings of peace and well-being, greater mindfulness, and a sense of balance. There are also eight gummies per container, and the selling price is $35. Moreover, there is a subscription option that will save you 30%.

Premium Jane offers free shipping on all U.S. orders with no minimum spend requirement. On the downside, there is no lab report available, making it difficult to verify product potency and safety.

There are currently 12 customer reviews for the amanita gummies, all four or five stars.

Galaxy Treats Blueberry Moon Shrooms

Galaxy Treats is an industry-leading cannabinoid and active ingredient brand that has recently expanded into the mushroom supplements market with its amanita gummies.

They’ve developed a stellar reputation in the cannabinoid space; however, mushrooms aren’t their primary focus. Nonetheless, boasting 750mg of amanita extract per gummy, these amanita gummies are proving very popular among customers.

They’re a tasty blueberry flavor and designed to deliver a “chilled-out, psychedelic experience.” The website has tons of positive customer reviews, noting the gummies’ high-quality, great taste, and relaxing effects. At $37.99 for a jar of 10 gummies and free shipping offered on orders over $30, they can be delivered to your doorstep for free.

Galaxy Treats also has a subscription service, saving you 15%. It costs $32.29 to have a new pack of gummies delivered every two weeks.

Unfortunately, there is no lab report, which is always disappointing since customers can’t verify what’s in the product.

Elyxr Amanita Muscaria Gummies

Elyxr is another brand specializing in cannabinoids but has expanded into the mushroom supplement market. Their amanita gummies come in a pack of ten, whereby each gummy contains 500mg amanita extract.

They deliver enjoyable calming and relaxing effects and come in a “party pack” variety, which incorporates a variety of delicious fruity flavors. One pack of ten gummies costs $34.99, but you can save 10% and pay $62.99 for a pack of two or 15% and pay $83.99 for a pack of three. There is also a subscription service, which will save you 20%. Free shipping is only available on orders of $99 and more.

Elyxr is a top brand in the cannabinoid space, and it stands to reason that they are committed to providing the same level of quality, purity, and safety for their mushroom supplements.

We’re happy to report that there is a lab report available for these gummies. Also, there are 130 customer reviews on the website, with an overall five-star rating for the amanita gummies. Effectively reducing anxiety, providing feelings of clarity, upliftment, relaxation, and great flavor are some reasons for the positive reviews.

Modus Voodoo Mushroom Gummies

To round up our list of the best amanita gummies is Modus Mushrooms. While there isn’t a lot of information available on Modus as a company, their amanita gummies seem to be a big hit among customers. They’re formulated to restore a sense of wellness in the body and can also improve mood and spirit.

Each gummy contains 500mg of amanita extract, and there are six gummies per pack, which will cost you $24.99. Although Modus doesn’t meet the same standards as the above brands on most criteria, they do outshine all the others when it comes to flavor.

There are seven delicious flavors to choose from: Abracadabra, Mystical Melon, Hocus Pocus, Green Potion, Enchanted Mango, Blue Magic, and Strawberry Elixir. Each name alludes to a different fruity flavor. It’s always nice for customers to have choices based on personal taste preferences.

The fact that there is no “About Us” page on the website and no information about the founders or other important brand information is a big letdown. Nonetheless, we can’t deny that these are some great amanita gummies. Lab reports are available under the “COA” tab on the website.

Final Thoughts

There you have it, our top picks for the best amanita gummies on the market. It’s always best to shop from well-known and respectable brands to ensure the utmost in quality and safety.

Other important criteria when shopping for amanita gummies include potency, value for money, customer feedback, and transparency. Vidacap is our top choice because their core focus is mushroom supplements, and they’re committed to excellence. They’ve built a solid reputation in the mushroom space and boast an informative and professional website that provides visitors with a vast amount of important information.