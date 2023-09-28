‘I Don’t Think So’: Trump Says It’s Unlikely Any GOP Candidates Will Be His VP

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that it is unlikely any of the other current Republican presidential candidates will be his vice president if he wins the 2024 race, according to a video livestream.

Trump called his opponents “job candidates” and said that, despite their wishes, he would not allow any of them to be his vice president, during a campaign speech in Clinton Township, Michigan on Wednesday night, according to video published by LiveNOW from FOX. Trump held his speech during the second Republican presidential debate that took place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California. (RELATED: Listen To The Crowd Go Mild As Chris Christie Tries To Nickname Donald Trump)

“We’re competing with the job candidates – they’re all running for a job,” Trump said. “No, they’re all job candidates. They want to be in the — they want to, they’ll do anything, secretary of something, they even say VP.”

“Does anybody see the VP in the group? I don’t think so,” Trump said.

Trump currently leads the field of candidates by 42.2%, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls conducted from Sept. 13 to Sept. 26.

Trump’s speech was received by a crowd of Michigan union workers amid an ongoing strike by the United Auto Workers Union (UAW). Trump blasted President Joe Biden for pushing electric vehicles and called it a “hit job” on Detroit and the auto industry.

“Biden’s mandate isn’t a government regulation. It’s a government assassination of your jobs and of your industry. The auto industry is being assassinated, and it makes no difference what you get,” Trump told the crowd.

