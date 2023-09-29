Teen Dies After Slamming Into Concrete Beam In Parking Garage While Sticking Head Out Of Sunroof

A Canadian teenager died Thursday afternoon after hitting a concrete beam while standing up in the sunroof of a moving car as it was cruising through a mall’s parking garage in Edmonton, Canada.

The Edmonton Police told TMZ that the car was moving under a ramp when the 18-year-old in question stood up and struck a beam. Paramedics rushed to the scene and quickly moved him to a hospital but the teenager ultimately succumbed to his injuries, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Man Loses Both Legs To Amputation After Farm Chore ‘Turned For The Worst,’ Family Says)

Police revealed that there were other persons in the car, Global News reported. The 17-year-old driver and a 15-year-old female passenger were uninjured, the outlet noted.

Neither drugs, speeding or alcohol are suspected of causing the fatal collision, Edmonton Police said in a press release.

Coincidentally, a shooting occurred at the very same mall Aug. 21, leaving three men injured, police said at the time.

UPDATE: Tonight, Monday, August 21, 2023, at approximately 7:40 p.m., police responded to the report of a shooting at West Edmonton Mall. Upon arrival, three males were located with gunshot wounds; all males were transported to hospital by paramedics. pic.twitter.com/rMA2DHNXvH — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) August 21, 2023

“Who those groups are and their motivation behind the shooting is still not clear, however we do not believe there is any risk to the community at this time,” Edmonton Acting Chief Darren Derko said in August, according to CTV News.