Columnist Whose Wife Is Literally Named ‘China’ Thinks We’re Being Too Hard On The CCP

A Washington Post (WaPo) columnist, whose wife is literally named “China,” dedicated an entire opinion piece to detailing why he thinks people are too hard on the Chinese Communist Party.

Philip Bump, who is married to China Bump, criticized Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for frequently using the term “CCP” to refer to the Chinese Communist Party.

Bump called the term “pejorative” and lamented DeSantis having mentioned “CCP” or “Chinese communism six times since the beginning of August — and numerous times before that.”

An American presidential candidate calling out our greatest geo-political threat SIX TIMES since August? THE HORROR!

But Bump didn’t set his sights solely on DeSantis, instead criticizing businessman Vivek Ramaswamy for “amplifying themes from right-wing media” and bashing “China by way of its leadership: ‘The Communist Party of China is the real enemy.'”

Yes, criticizing communism is a “right-wing media” talking point and totally has nothing to do with the millions killed in the name of communism. (RELATED: US Believes China Nixed Spy Balloon Operations After February Shoot-Down Caused Tensions To Skyrocket)

Bump acknowledges later in his piece that it’s not new to criticize communism but says the term “CCP” is where the offensiveness essentially begins. Bump blames the coronavirus pandemic for ushering in the use of the “CCP” or “Chinese Communist Party,” arguing former President Donald Trump purposely began using this terminology to take blame for the pandemic off his shoulders.

Philip Bump is married to China. https://t.co/hGmpfUyBEb — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 29, 2023

But here’s where all of Bump’s gripes lie:

“There was another utility to it in both 2020 and after, of course: It once again pits America against communism. Republicans (and particularly Trump) have repeatedly characterized the American left as communistic — meaning, in this reinvigorated context, that they are anti-American.”

“The term became popular on the right. DeSantis, an experienced purveyor of right-wing jargon, picked it up,” Bump whined in conclusion.

In layman’s terms, Bump’s umbrage rests on what he sees as an attack on the increasingly far-left, progressive wing of the Democratic Party. The more Republicans highlight the dangers and brutality of the Chinese Communist Party, the more resistance those on the left with a fondness toward the political system will have to counter as they strive to give the government total control.

History is clear, communism is a deadly and costly political system with little to no benefit.

But by all means, stop reminding people that China is communist!