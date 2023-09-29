‘Pride Goes Before Destruction’: Man Reportedly Fired For Wearing Shirt With Bible Verse

Corey Cunningham, a former employee of the technology firm Eaton Corporation, was fired in August for wearing a shirt that cited a Bible verse from the book of Proverbs, newly obtained documents show.

“Pride goes before destruction, an arrogant spirit before a fall,” the shirt read. Cunningham displayed the verse, Proverbs 16:18, despite being told by management to wear a shirt in the light blue and brown colors of the “progress” Pride flag, the Republic Sentinel reported, citing documents obtained by the outlet.

In a July meeting with senior management, Cunningham was told he would not be “allowed to wear that shirt, or any other shirt that disparages a group of employees in the future,” according to the documents. Cunningham’s request for a religious liberty exemption was then denied in early August, and he was told he must refer to fellow employees by their “preferred pronouns,” per the outlet. (RELATED: School Defends Safety Policy After Purported Transgender Student Apparently Assaults Female Teen)

Cunningham was reportedly fired a month later after a manager saw him wearing the shirt again, the Republic Sentinel reported.

“I did not have a chance for religious accommodation or to be heard,” Cunningham told the outlet. “If they had accepted my viewpoint, they would have to go against the entire corporation, and that would not happen. Rather, they fired a valued employee with an unblemished reputation within the business.”

Cunningham reportedly received positive performance evaluations in the four years he was at the company, the Republic Sentinel noted.

Eaton Corporation did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.