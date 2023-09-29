‘What On Earth Was Fox Thinking?’: Megyn Kelly Blasts Univision Partnership

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly blasted the network’s partnership with Univision for Wednesday’s second 2024 Republican primary debate.

“What on Earth was Fox thinking partnering with Univision? That woman, Ilia Calderón, is a leftist who has been partnering with Jorge Ramos, who, more than anyone, is responsible for the ‘abandon objectivity’ approach to Donald Trump and to journalism,” Kelly said on Thursday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

Kelly claimed Ramos and Calderón have “almost singularly undermined the profession of journalism more than any other.”

The former Fox News host, who has previously anchored five Republican primary debates, said it is “perfectly fine” to evoke potential issues candidates may have in a general election. However, Kelly claimed Calderón’s approach was “intentional” and “showed her bias.”

“The issue selection and the way in and out of the questions showed her bias time and time and time again, and at times, she wasn’t the only one on the stage committing that sin for a GOP primary,” Kelly said.

The Univision moderator asked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about his state’s black history curriculum, emphasizing “many are still hurt.” In addition to asking about LGBTQ+ discrimination, she seemed to downplay the role of cartels in the distribution of fentanyl across the United States, claiming American citizens carry out most smuggling attempts across the border. (RELATED: Cut Mics, Expensive Curtains, ‘Offensively Stupid’ Questions — GOP Debate Falls Flat)

Calderón criticized Trump’s State of the Union address in 2018, according to Media Matters. The Univision host, alongside Ramos, said the former president used his speech “to stigmatize all immigrants who came to the United States.”

“All Hispanics are not gang members,” she said.