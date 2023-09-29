Trump Co-Defendant Pleads Guilty In Georgia Election Interference Case

A co-defendant in former President Donald Trump’s Georgia election interference case pleaded guilty Friday, according to multiple reports.

Scott Hall, who faced seven charges in relation to his alleged breach of a Coffee County election office, became the first of the 19 co-defendants to accept a plea deal on Friday before Judge Scott McAfee, according to The Hill. Hall, who owns a bail bond business, pleaded guilty to five charges.

“You understand that you’re pleading guilty today because you believe there exists a factual basis that supports the plea, and you are pleading guilty because you are, in fact, guilty?” McAfee asked Hall, according to The Hill.

Trump and his co-defendants were indicted on charges including violating Georgia’s “Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations” (RICO) Act in August. (RELATED: ‘Get A Conviction Before The Election’: Legal Experts Weigh In On Georgia Trump Indictment)

BREAKING: It appears that SCOTT HALL has become the first co-defendant in the Fulton election interference case to take a plea deal with prosecutors. Much more to come — Tamar Hallerman (@TamarHallerman) September 29, 2023



Hall was fined $5,000 and sentenced to one year of probation on each count, according to The Messenger. Hall agreed that he “aided, abetted and encouraged” employees of Sidney Powell’s firm “in willfully tampering with electronic ballot markers and tabulating machines,” the outlet reported.

Hall was indicted in August on two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit computer theft, one count of conspiracy to commit computer trespass, one count of conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy and one count of conspiracy to defraud the state, along with violating the RICO Act.

