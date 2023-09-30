‘Blind Side’ Subject Michael Oher’s Conservatorship Terminated

Former NFL star Michael Oher’s conservator agreement with the Tuohys, the Memphis couple who adopted him when he was in high school, was terminated Friday by a Tennessee judge following a public dispute.

The conservatorship granting Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy financial control over Oher in 2004, when the football player was 18, was terminated by Shelby County Probate Court Judge Kathleen Gomes, according to the Associated Press. The couple opened their home to Oher as he was being recruited by colleges as a skilled high school football player, famously portrayed in the 2009 film, “The Blind Side.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Judge says she is ending conservatorship between former NFL player Michael Oher and Memphis couple. pic.twitter.com/bohWMkbxfS — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 29, 2023

Oher accused the Tuohys of enriching themselves at his expense. He filed a petition in Shelby County probate court in August, alleging the couple tricked him into signing documentation that made them his conservators. Oher’s signature allowed the Tuohys to conduct business in the ‘Michael Oher’ name.

Millions of dollars allegedly found their way to the Tuohys after the release of “The Blind Side,” which earned over $300 million in royalties, the petition claimed. Oher allegedly received nothing from the film despite that it “would not have existed without him.” (RELATED: ‘The Blind Side’ Author Defends Tuohy Family, Claims Michael Oher Refused Royalty Earnings)

The Tuohys agreed to end Oher’s 19-year conservatorship soon after the allegations emerged.

The case will not be dismissed, Gomes said. Oher is calling for a financial account of all money which may have been attained as a result of the conservatorship be provided to him. He continues to claim the Tuohys used his name, image and likeness to enrich themselves at his expense while lying that the agreement meant he was adopted by the couple, the outlet reported.

Gomes expressed shock that such a conservatorship was instated for someone who was not disabled, saying she “can’t believe it got done.”