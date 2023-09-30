Jesse Watters Reacts To DCNF Footage Showing Illegal Migrant Fist Bumping Border Patrol Agent

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacted Friday to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s footage of a Border Patrol agent fist bumping illegal migrants.

Watters played video footage Friday obtained by DCNF reporter Jennie Taer in Eagle Pass, Texas, which showed illegal migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande thanking and fist bumping agents for cutting through the barbed wire. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently directed local authorities to place the wire, which he accused the Biden administration of removing, along the Rio Grande River to stop illegal crossings.

“American Border Patrol agents in Texas are fist bumping illegals,” Watters said Friday. “They’re cutting the barbed wire and then giving them a pound on the way in.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Illegal Migrants Fist Bump Border Patrol Agent After He Cuts Through Border Wire)

American civilization is collapsing and the warning signs are glaring. From a Satanic pedophile cult trying to destroy Western civilization, to teachers getting clobbered in Michigan, to Boston being turned into Zombieland, to biblical scenes in Brooklyn, to murderers being… pic.twitter.com/p3soVOr6IZ — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) September 30, 2023



Former acting Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan previously told the DCNF that the Biden administration is to blame for the event.

“I want to be crystal clear – what’s happening is not the fault of the men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol,” Morgan told the DCNF regarding the exchange. “They have been thrust into an untenable no-win chaotic situation. Place blame for the lawlessness at our borders where it belongs – the Biden Administration.”

“If you want to stop the invasion of people, drugs, criminals, and national security threats pouring across our borders, President Biden could do so tomorrow with a stroke of a pen! We must not fall into their trap to allow the scapegoating of the Border Patrol,” Morgan continued.

The number of illegal migrants in Border Patrol’s custody exceeded 22,000 nationwide Tuesday evening, according to internal Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data obtained exclusively by the DCNF.

