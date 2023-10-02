Pro-Abortion Group Spent Millions Helping Dems Before Their Leader Was Handed A Senate Seat

EMILY’s List, the organization run by Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s senate appointee, has spent millions of dollars on Democrats, according to its website.

Newsom announced on Sunday he would appoint Laphonza Butler, president of EMILY’s List, to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein. EMILY’s List gave $4,871,002 to pro-choice female Democrats and other PACs during the 2022 election cycle, according to Open Secrets, and claims to have raised a total of $850 million to elect pro-abortion women, according to the organization’s website.

EMILY’s List’s runs “one of the largest independent expenditure operations for Democrats,” according to its website. It has worked to elect 20 women governors and 201 members of Congress. (RELATED: Did Gavin Newsom’s Senate Appointment Just Crush Adam Schiff’s 2024 Dreams?)

“The Governor selected Senator Designate Butler because of his confidence in her proven track record of fighting — and delivering — for millions of working families at the highest levels,” a spokesperson for the governor told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

I’m proud to announce California’s new United States Senator — Laphonza Butler. As we mourn the enormous loss of Sen. Feinstein, the very freedoms she fought for — reproductive freedom, equal protection, and safety from gun violence — have never been under greater assault.… pic.twitter.com/SOnbfVPmXj — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 2, 2023

Butler joined SCRB Strategies, a firm staffed by many of Governor Gavin Newsom’s closest advisers, in 2018, according to the Los Angeles Times. Newsom mulled appointing Butler as his chief of staff after being elected, Politico reported.

Butler, herself, is not a California resident. She lives in Silver Spring, Maryland, part of the D.C. metropolitan area, according to a Federal Elections Commission filing from the end of August.

