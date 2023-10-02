Biden Admin Begs Ukraine To Get Serious About Cutting Corruption

The Biden administration is deeply concerned over corruption within Ukraine’s government and business sectors, according to documents obtained by Politico.

The Biden administration is pleading with Ukraine to root out corruption within its highest ranks and warns that already-strained western support will further decrease it if it doesn’t address the issue, Politico reported on Monday. The fears of corruption outlined in the private document are much more severe than the Biden administration has admitted publicly as it struggles to rally continued support for Ukraine’s war effort against Russia. (RELATED: Mamma Mia! Ukraine’s Latest Corruption Scandal Is All About…Pasta?)

“Perceptions of high-level corruption… [could] undermine the Ukrainian public’s and foreign leaders’ confidence in the war-time government,” according to the documents obtained by Politico.

Zelenskyy is not the Governor of the 51st state, but he does have Joe Biden in his pocket. His sweatpants pocket. The least he could do is put on a suit and tie while he demands our money. But I will still vote NO.

pic.twitter.com/KE2vk6r1v7 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 19, 2023

Corruption in Ukraine has long been an issue the United States has sought to address, but the topic was sidelined by the Biden administration in February 2022 in order to prioritize Ukraine’s defense against the Russian invasion, according to Politico. The issue has recently become more relevant to U.S. officials; National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with a delegation from Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions in early September and ” reiterated steadfast U.S. support for anti-corruption reforms,” according to the White House.

“There are some honest conversations happening behind the scenes,” a U.S. official with knowledge about Ukrainian policy anonymously told Politico.

Another U.S. official familiar with the matter said that future economic aid depends on Ukrainian leaders making “reforms to tackle corruption and make Ukraine a more attractive place for private investment,” according to Politico.

The document also outlines goals and objectives the U.S. has for Ukraine to improve itself; one element of that includes seeing Ukraine start independently producing its own military equipment and creating a “domestic defense industry capable of supporting core needs,” according to Politico.

The U.S. has thus far committed over $100 billion in total aid to Ukraine. The Biden administration has requested more funding, but Congress voted to reject the proposal in a 47-day government funding bill passed on Saturday.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

