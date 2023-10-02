For decades, the Democratic Party has carefully curated an image of itself as the party of empathy. To a large extent, it’s worked — Democrats have long been thought of as the voice of the little guy in American politics. While it was arguably all a charade from the beginning, now a new poll shows that the facade is about to come crashing down.
Americans Realizing That Dems Don't Give A Sh*t About Them Creates A Huge Opportunity For Republicans
ANALYSIS
Saul Loeb/Pool/TNS via Getty Images
Gage Klipper
