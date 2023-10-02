Father Of Matt Gaetz Announces Run For Office

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz’s father, Don Gaetz, announced Monday he will run for state Senate.

His son posted a photo on Twitter of a sign for Don Gaetz that says “Better Ideas.” Don Gaetz is looking to replace outgoing state Sen. Doug Broxson. Gaetz, 75, served as the President of the state Senate from 2012-14 and wants to toss his hat back into Florida politics.

The Daily Caller confirmed the news that Gaetz would be running for state Senate. (RELATED: Rep. Matt Gaetz Announces Plans To Oust Speaker McCarthy)

“I told him, ‘I don’t have any plans to run for the Senate’ but I told people I would listen. So I’m listening. That spread,” Gaetz told the Pensacola News Journal, which first reported the news. “Then three or four days ago Frank (White) said ‘Don, if you run I will withdraw.’ That made the decision a lot easier.”

His son is in the middle of a battle with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, and has said he will be filing a motion to vacate sometime this week. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Matt Gaetz Tells House To Withhold His Pay During Government Shutdown)

Gaetz also shut down the rumor that his son is mulling a bid for Governor of Florida.

“Matt’s not pursuing any run for governor. He’s pushing forward tackling budget and spending problems in Washington and fighting for term limits,” Don Gaetz told the outlet.