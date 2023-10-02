Watch the look on Letitia James as she stares Trump down in court

Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James stared down former President Donald Trump in court Monday.

Cameras were briefly allowed in the New York Supreme Court on Monday as Trump sat front and center alongside his attorney Alina Habba and others.

James was seen sitting several rows behind Trump on the other side of the room, seemingly not breaking her stare at the former president.

WATCH:

James sued Trump in September of 2022 alleging he committed fraud while building his real estate empire. Judge Arthur Engoron ruled Tuesday that Trump and his business exaggerated his net worth and funded his assets by deceiving banks and insurance companies along the way. (RELATED: CNN Senior Legal Analyst Lays Out 3 Possible Defenses For Trump In NY Civil Case)

Engoron also ruled that Trump inflated the value of Mar-a-Lago and said the property is worth $18 million.

Trump spoke to reporters Monday before entering he courtroom, calling the trial a “sham” and a “scam” and arguing it is politically motivated.

James campaigned on getting Trump, vowing to investigate the then-president and his business dealings. James has subpoenaed the Trump Organization and targeted the Trump Foundation, arguing it violated charity laws.