‘Pirates’ Are Plundering Boats In Blue City’s Bay

Homeless “pirates” are reportedly plundering houseboats in an Oakland, California, estuary.

Oakland boat owners have been sounding the alarm over homeless pirates breaking into boats and stealing items like engines, tools and life rafts, ABC 7 reported. The thieves’ method of operation is to use small, motor-powered dinghies to get to their targeted boats to conduct smash-and-grab raids, according to the Daily Mail. (RELATED:Bureaucratic Blunder Costs Liberal City Millions In Anti-Crime Funding)

Community residents reportedly spoke out during a city meeting about the lack of police intervention and how they have been forced to fend off the attackers themselves.

Homeless pirates are marauding through the crime-ridden San Francisco Bay https://t.co/L3VRr3ulMH pic.twitter.com/2f1tL7vYVF — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) October 2, 2023

“The open shoreline of the (Oakland-Alameda) estuary is littered with sunken wrecks and derelict, end-of-life vessels, and crime has risen to truly intolerable levels,” former harbor master Brock de Lappe said during a municipal meeting, according to Fox News Digital.

De Lappe also noted the pirates particularly targeted five locations along the channel, according to ABC 7.

“Our plan is to increase the level of Coast Guard law enforcement presence in the estuary at random times throughout the day,” Coast Guard Capt. Taylor Lam said, according to ABC 7. Lam also said he was looking at bringing in “aviation resources” to help with the issue.