Somebody Trolled Bowman With A Fake FBI Wanted Poster In House Office Building Bathroom

A hilarious prankster in D.C. poked fun at Democratic New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman, posting a fake wanted poster of Bowman in the bathroom of the Cannon building, the same building where he pulled a fire alarm on Saturday just before the House voted to avoid a government shutdown.

🚨 SPOTTED in the Cannon men’s bathroom: a fake FBI most wanted poster for @RepBowman for obstruction of congressional proceedings 🚨 This is the bathroom closest to Jamaal Bowman’s office!! (1/xx) pic.twitter.com/MSxsQemOl3 — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 2, 2023

The poster has a fake “Wanted By The FBI” label on the top with a false FBI seal in the corner. It displays Bowman’s official Congressional photo alongside a photo of Bowman apparently pulling the alarm.

The photo also hilariously lists his prime alias as “dumbass” and notes “Jamaal should be considered extremely clueless,” according to a picture shared by reporter Matthew Foldi. The poster was plastered in the bathroom closest to Bowman’s office. (RELATED: Doocy Asks KJP If Biden Would Ever Consider Pulling A Fire Alarm To Escape Meeting)

The National Republican Congressional Committee got in on the fun, adding their own meme to the incident.

Bowman, who could still be charged with multiple crimes for the incident, according to the Washington Examiner, told reporters “I don’t know why this has gotten so much attention. I was literally just in a rush to go vote. That’s all it was.”

Rep. Jamaal Bowman on pulling the fire alarm: “I don’t know why this has gotten so much attention. I was literally in a rush to go vote. That’s all it was.” pic.twitter.com/rBykBkieel — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 2, 2023

Some House Republicans want Bowman censured or even outright expelled from Congress over the incident.

“I’ll tell you this much, what he did was a federal crime and I’m putting in a resolution to expel him from Congress. I hope he’s gonna be charged with the federal crime that he committed today,” Republican New York Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said.