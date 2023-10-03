11-Year-Old Allegedly Shoots Two Teens Following Altercation At Florida Football Practice

An 11-year-old shot two of his teammates Monday following an altercation at a Pop Warner football practice in Apopka, Florida, the Associated Press (AP) reports.

A fight allegedly broke out during practice and the accused child retrieved a gun from his mother’s car when it was time to go home, according to the outlet. The gun was reportedly kept in an unlocked box in the vehicle.

The unnamed 11-year-old shot two of his 13-year-old teammates, AP reported, citing authorities from the Apopka Police Department. Officers booked him into the juvenile detention center. He is facing one count of attempted second-degree murder. His mother may also be facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge of leaving a gun unsecured.

One boy is under arrest and two others hurt after a shooting during a Pop Warner football practice last night in Apopka. Police were called to the Northwest Recreation Center around 8:20 pm. No word yet on the ages of the suspect or victims. @fox35orlando https://t.co/RclmN7EEFu — Amy Kaufeldt FOX 35 (@Fox35Amy) October 3, 2023

The 11-year-old alleged shooter was left unnamed due to his age, according to Fox35 Orlando. The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Northwest Recreation Center at roughly 8:30 p.m.

Authorities arrived at the scene shortly after the reported shooting and identified the boy as well as the weapon he allegedly used to shoot his teammates. (RELATED: Video Shows 3-Year-Old Florida Girl Shooting Herself While Relative Was Allegedly Glued To Football Game)

“Three juveniles got into an altercation. During that altercation, one of the juveniles went to a vehicle, retrieved a firearm, and fired one round that struck two other juveniles,” Apopka Police Chief Mike McKinley said during a news conference Tuesday morning.

Both of the teens were taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for their wounds. One teen was struck in the arm and the other in the torso, according to AP. They were listed in stable condition as of Tuesday morning, the outlet reported, citing McKinley.