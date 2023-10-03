‘Boo All You Want’: Gaetz Loses It On Fellow GOP Members

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz lost it on his fellow Republican congressmen on Tuesday moments before the House voted to oust Kevin McCarthy from the speakership.

Gaetz filed a motion to vacate the chair on Monday, garnering the support of Democrats. A motion to table the vote failed after 11 Republicans voted against it, and the actual vote on the motion to vacate was 216-210.

Gaetz tore into his fellow representatives for apparently not negotiating better terms on border security or welfare work requirements.

“And when it comes to how those raise money, I take no lecture on asking patriotic Americans to weigh in and contribute to this fight from those who would grovel and bend knee for the lobbyists and special interests, who own our leadership–” Gaetz said before Republicans burst out into loud “boos.”

I take no lecture from those who would grovel and bend knee for the lobbyists and special interests who own our leadership, hollow out this town, and borrow against the future of our future generations.#MotionToVacate pic.twitter.com/PV52V5LVO2 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 3, 2023

“Boo all you want!” Gaetz shot back. “–who have hallowed out this town, and have borrowed against the future of our future generations,” Gaetz continued. “I’ll be happy to fund my political operation through the work of hardworking Americans — $10 and $20 and $30 at a time and you all keep showing up at the lobbyist fundraisers and see how that goes for you.” (RELATED: ‘A Red Line For Me’: Bob Good Lays Out Why He Backs Matt Gaetz’s Move To Oust Kevin McCarthy)

Gaetz, along with Republican Reps. Bob Good, Tim Burchett, Eli Crane, Matt Rosendale, Andy Biggs, Ken Buck and Nancy Mace threw their support behind the motion to vacate the chair.