Criminal With 66 Prior Arrests Shoots And Kills Father Of 3 Who Was On His Way To High School Reunion, Cops Say

A man with 66 arrests on his record shot and killed a father of three who was on his way to his Tennessee high school class’s 20th reunion Thursday night, police say.

Christopher Wright, the 38-year-old victim, was seen on surveillance video in downtown Chattanooga engaging in an argument with the alleged killer, Darryl Theophilus Roberts, and another man before he walked away, the New York Post reported. Wright then turned around to say something at which point Roberts walked up to Wright and shot him in the head, police told the outlet. (RELATED: High-Profile Incarcerated Music Exec Refuses To Assist In Tupac Shakur’s Murder Case)

Wright was taken to the hospital where he died, while Roberts fled the scene, the Post reported. Roberts was captured by police the following day, per the Post, and faces a first-degree murder charge, WTVC reported. His bond was set at $5 million, the outlet noted.

Tennessee businessman fatally shot by career criminal on his way to high school reunion https://t.co/7vfg4M47AF pic.twitter.com/ITdR8QHNs0 — New York Post (@nypost) October 3, 2023

Roberts had previously served no more than six months in jail for any previous offense, Chattanoogan.com reported. His rap sheet dates back to at least the late 1990s and includes felonies like attempted first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of marijuana for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia, the outlet reported.

“The Baylor School community is heartbroken to learn of the sudden death of Christopher Wright ’03, who would have celebrated his 20th class reunion this weekend with his fellow classmates,” Chris Angel, the president of Wright’s former high school, said in a statement, per the Post.

Wright’s third child was born just eight weeks before his death, the outlet noted. A GoFundMe page has been set up for Wright’s family to provide for “their three children and their educational pursuits and future obligations.” It has raised over $400,000.