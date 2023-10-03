REPORT: 2 Children Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Falling In Pool At Daycare In San Jose

Two children drowned and one child was hospitalized after they accidentally fell into a pool while under the care of a local daycare center in San Jose on Monday, according to a new report.

The San Jose Police Department (SJPD) received a call for a welfare check at a residential daycare at the 1000 block of Fleetwood Drive around 9:05 a.m. Several children had accidentally fallen into a pool on the premises, according to ABC News.

Medical teams were also dispatched to the scene and three children were rushed to nearby hospitals in critical condition. Unfortunately, two children could not be saved and were pronounced dead at a local hospital. The condition of the third child was later updated to non-life-threatening, police said. (RELATED: Mom Charged With Murder After Her Three Children Drowned At Coney Island)

The San Jose police homicide unit will be working with the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office to investigate the incident.

“Per county protocol for all child deaths, the SJPD Homicide Unit in conjunction with Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office will be conducting a joint investigation into the circumstances of the incident,” the authorities said in a statement, according to ABC News.

The daycare’s website listed its owner as Nina, who boasts two decades of experience in the field, backed by a Bachelor’s Degree in Child Development, according to Kron 4. The daycare facility was described on the website as a “safe, nurturing, indoor and outdoor environment.”