Judge Hits Trump With Gag Order

Former President Donald Trump was slapped with a gag order Tuesday by the judge overseeing his civil case in New York after he made a Truth Social post identifying the judge’s principal clerk.

Judge Arthur Engoron issued the order that prohibits Trump or any party in the case from posting or speaking publicly about Engoron’s staff.

Engoron said “one of the defendants” posted a “disparaging, untrue and personally-identifying post” about a staff member and ordered it deleted, according to The Hill

“Personal attacks on members of my court staff are not appropriate and I will not tolerate it under any circumstance,” Engoron reportedly said. (RELATED: Turley Explains The One Thing That Would Be A ‘Huge Advance’ In Trump’s Civil Case)

Trump posted a photo of principal law clerk Allison Greenfield alongside Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calling Greenfield the “girlfriend” of Schumer.

Trump deleted the post in question.

Trump appeared Tuesday in a New York court for the second day in a row in the civil case brought against him by Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James. James sued Trump in Sept. 2022, accusing him of committing fraud to secure more favorable terms for loans.

Meanwhile, Special Counsel Jack Smith has also pushed for a gag order that would limit what Trump could say publicly.

“The defendant should not be permitted to continue to try this case in the court of public opinion rather than in the court of law, and thereby undermine the fairness and integrity of this proceeding,” prosecutors alleged in a Friday filing, according to The Hill.