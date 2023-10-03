Zuckerberg-Backed Nonprofit Launches Campaign On AI ‘Misinformation’ In 2024 Election, Targeting Key Dem Voters

AIandYou, a nonprofit funded in part by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s philanthropic organization, launched a campaign on artificial intelligence (AI) “misinformation” in the 2024 election, prioritizing demographics that overwhelmingly vote for Democrats.

Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan’s Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) is listed as a supporter of AIandYou on the group’s website, and has given the nonprofit $125,000 since 2020, according to its grants database. AIandYou’s 2024 election “misinformation” awareness initiative will center on “young voters of color and women” because of their electoral significance, according to the nonprofit’s campaign announcement. (RELATED: AI Giant Run By Big Dem Donor Unveils Cutting-Edge Method For Online Censorship)

It is the “first multicultural public awareness campaign on AI and the 2024 election,” the announcement states. “Awareness will be generated through a multimedia, multicultural, campaign educating voters about misinformation and how to leverage AI tools to get out the vote.”

These demographics are crucial for securing election victories, according to the announcement.

“The 2024 Presidential election is expected to be decided by a small percentage of voters,” it states. “Based on recent elections, women and people of color were instrumental in deciding elections.”

Protect your vote: What you need to know about AI and the 2024 Electionhttps://t.co/HH34pnt1Nd pic.twitter.com/50Zp4CjrDm — AI and You (@AIandYou2) October 3, 2023

CZI previously spent hundreds of millions of dollars funding the Center for Tech and Civil Life (CTCL) during the 2020 election.

CTCL sent grants to nearly 2,500 election departments across 47 states, ostensibly to help the administration of elections during the COVID-19 pandemic; however, there were few guardrails governing how local offices spent the funds, according to Vox. The grants drew intense criticism from conservative watchdog groups and lawmakers alike, who viewed the cash as a means of boosting Democratic participation in the elections.

The 2024 election will feature historic “amounts of disinformation,” which will cause immense confusion for voters, according to AIandYou’s campaign announcement.

“This disinformation is expected to be used to sway voters, especially those new to the electoral process,” it states. “Now is the time to educate voters about how AI will influence the 2024 election. What’s at stake? The election.”

Besides CZI, Amazon is the only other entity listed as a supporter of AIandYou, according to its website.

Never Back Down, the political action committee backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential bid, released a video advertisement in July using AI to impersonate former President Donald Trump attacking Iowa’s Republican governor, but there has not been extensive use of the technology in 2024 presidential campaigns yet, according to Politico. However, some campaign strategists and technology experts are worried it is inevitable that it will eventually become more widespread.

President Joe Biden’s administration is moving toward AI regulation that could include government reviews of whether AI is spreading “misinformation, disinformation, or other misleading content,” Assistant Commerce Secretary for Communications and Information Alan Davidson asserted in April.

AIandYou, CZI and Amazon did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.